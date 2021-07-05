Arnold Schwarzenegger Wishes Fans 'Happy Fourth Of July'; Feels 'grateful' To Live In US

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the popular Austrian-American artist recently posted a message on social media for all his fans and wished them Happy Fourth of July. On the occasion of 245th Independence Day of the United States of America, the Total Recall actor also stated how he felt grateful to the country and assured that he would fight for the nation to be better every day.

Arnold Schwarzenegger sends Independence Day wishes to fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo of himself that was captured while he was cycling around. He was seen wearing a tee with the US flag printed on it. The photo also gave a glimpse of a store behind him situated in Graz and revealed how it was from this store he found the magazine that became his blueprint for getting to America when he was just 15.

In the caption, he first wished all his fans a Happy Fourth of July and added how he always said that he was born in Austria but made in America. He then recalled the time when he visited the store shown in the background and added My dreams would have been impossible anywhere else, so today and every day. He also stated how grateful he was for the United States and mentioned, “I will always fight for the country to be better every day because being the greatest country in the world isn’t easy.” He also stated how one had to work hard to keep improving and added how it was ‘patriotism’.

Many fans took to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Instagram post and send July 4th wishes in return. As the actor enjoys massive popularity among fans from all over the world, he received numerous compliments from them in the comments section. One of the fans commented on how he was the ‘epitome of living the American dream’ while another one stated how America loved him ‘true to form’. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Instagram post.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently been voicing a character in the superhero tv series, Superhero Kindergarten. He is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming martial arts comedy movie named Kung Fury 2 which is being directed by David Sandberg. The movie has been scheduled to release in 2022 in the United States of America.

IMAGE: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S TWITTER

