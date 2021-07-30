Arnold Schwarzenegger's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About The Actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a legendary superstar of Hollywood, has garnered millions of fans from all over the world for his spectacular performances in movies. While many people know that he enjoyed a legendary career as a bodybuilder before he began his journey as an actor, there are many other lesser-known facts about the actor that his fans are still unaware of. On Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthday, take a look at some fun and interesting facts about him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s trivia

Arnold Schwarzenegger began his acting journey in the 70s after he retired from his career as a bodybuilder. According to reports by Collider, the actor always dreamt of becoming an actor and he figured that the best way to accomplish his goal was to become a champion bodybuilder.

The actor won even the Mr Universe competition at age 20 and became the youngest person ever to do so. He further went on to compete and win this title four more times before retiring at 33.

Though Arnold Schwarzenegger began his acting career by essaying supporting roles in movies, he managed to receive the prestigious Golden Globe Award for one of his first roles. The actor won the award for his movie Stay Hungry for which he had to lose weight, which even ended up causing him some issues in his bodybuilding career.

Only true fans would know that Arnold also had an established bricklaying business before he even became a bodybuilder or an actor. He set up his business in 1968 when he was only 21 years old.

After having been a significant part of movies and TV shows for over three decades, the actor decided to switch to politics. He then became the 38th governor of California as he won the election by a massive margin of 1.3 million votes.

While the fans are still digging out fun facts from his past, it is interesting to know that he opted for soccer way before he was drawn to bodybuilding.

Like all Austrian men, even the Austrian-American actor, Arnold, served in the army for one year when he turned 18. But as his bodybuilding career was coming in the way, he tried to manage them in a competition that resulted in him being thrown to military jail for a week.

One could never believe that the actor was never the first choice for his iconic movie The Terminator as the director, James Cameron, wanted to cast someone who looked average. It was later revealed how the director changed his mind after meeting him and offered him the lead role.

