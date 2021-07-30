Arnold Schwarzenegger's Birthday: Legendary Roles Of The Actor Fans Will Always Remember

Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the legendary superstars of Hollywood, has garnered millions of fans from all over the world for his spectacular performances in movies. The actor began his journey as a bodybuilder at the age of 15 and went on to establish himself as an actor in the entertainment industry. On the occasion of Arnold Schwarzenegger birthday, let’s take a look at some of his memorable roles from the movies for which he received massive popularity and love from his fans.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's memorable movies

True Lies

Released in 1994, Arnold essayed the role of a man who led a dual life of a computer salesman and a secret agent for the US Intelligence Agency. Though the movie received average to good reviews from the audience, as well as, the critics his performance was highly appreciated. Other cast members of the movie included Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Art Malik, Bill Paxton, among others.

The Terminator

Directed by James Cameron, the movie showcased Arnold as a cyborg who was sent back in time to complete a mission and save humans from getting extinct. The movie received positive reviews from the viewers that led the makers to create sequels with Arnold in the lead. The Terminator franchise included movies namely Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, Terminator Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate.

Escape Plan

Arnold Schwarzenegger essayed one of the lead roles in the film alongside another legendary actor, Sylvester Stallone. Arnold essayed an interesting role of a prisoner who befriends Stallone’s character and helps him execute their escape plan from the prison. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience but it managed to gather a handsome amount of collection from its release worldwide.

Predator

This is another science-fiction movie in which, Arnold Schwarzenegger played the lead role. In the movie, he essayed the role of Major Alan 'Dutch' Schaefer while other actors in the movie included Carl Weathers, Elpidia Carrillo, Bill Duke, Richard Chaves and many more. Directed by John McTiernan, the movie received a positive response from the audience.

Total Recall

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the movie was partly inspired by Philip K. Dick’s short story "We Can Remember It for You Wholesale". The actor was seen essaying the role of a construction worker who is unable to recall his memory due to implants. The cast of the movie included some of the talented actors namely Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone, Ronny Cox, Michael Ironside and others.

