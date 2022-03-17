Arnold Schwarzenegger's Plea To Russian President Putin: 'You Started War, You Can End It'

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently made a direct appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin seeking immediate stoppage of the war against Ukraine, initiated by the latter. Shedding light on the truths concerning Ukraine's invasion, Schwarzenegger described it as a 'humanitarian catastrophe.' In a video shared by the actor on his Instagram handle, which claims over 22 million followers, Arnold stated that he is a 'long time friend' of Russian people, so he does not want to hear anything bad about Russia.

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a direct plea to Russian President Putin

In a direct message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video wherein the actor could be seen asking Putin to stop the war. In the video, the actor can be heard saying, "To President Putin, I say, you started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.' Turning to Kremlin as well, Schwarzenegger said, "Let me just ask you, why would you sacrifice those young men for your own ambitions?"

The Terminator actor continued, "No one likes to hear something critical of their government, I understand that, but as a long-time friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say. He further added, "I speak with the same heartfelt concern as I did with the American people when there was an attempted insurrection on January 6 last year, when a wild crowd was storming the US capitol trying to overthrow our government."

'Ukraine did not start this war': Arnold Schwarzenegger

"I know that your government has told you that this is a war to denazify Ukraine. Denazify Ukraine? This is not true! Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president, a Jewish president I might add, whose father's three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis", said Schwarzenegger. The Sabotage fame further asserted, "You see, Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people's war. No. As a matter of fact let me tell you, what you should know is that 141 nations at the UN voted that Russia was the aggressor."

Netizens laud Arnold Schwarzenegger for raising his voice

The 9-minute-clip garnered over 4,58,000 views on Instagram with netizens commenting in his support as one wrote, "Thanks, Arny for your support!", another user quipped, "You great man, Arny. Thank you for your support. God bless Ukraine !!!" and many dropped peace symbols for Ukraine and hoped for the war to conclude soon.

Image: Instagram/@schwarzenegger/AP