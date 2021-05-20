Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Follows In His Father's Footsteps: Lands 1st Film

Joseph Baena is following in his father's footsteps by becoming an actor. Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, 23, could be seen at the location of his first movie, Bully High, which just finished filming, in photos acquired by TMZ. Baena portrays the "school president" in the forthcoming indie film, as per IMDB. While there's not much detail about the film, according to IMDB, the plot revolves around a Muslim high schooler who is bullied because she wears a hijab. The aspiring actor can be seen in the TMZ pictures proudly displaying a homecoming king banner with his image and character's details on it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son set to debut in a film

On May 16 2021, the real estate agent-turned-actor shared a BTS photo from the movie's set on Instagram. "Having a great time on the set of 'Bully High," Baena wrote. "Finally know what it's like to be a private school kid”. Baena is wearing a navy blue sport coat grey trousers, and brown leather shoes in the picture, which was taken on a private high school complex. He can be seen talking to two girls in the picture who are wearing their school uniforms. An actor can be seen standing behind Baena, while a lady in a nun's habit is also visible. The cameras are also present in the picture.

Baena, the son of The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger and his longtime family housemaid Mildred Baena, revealed his new professional career on Instagram earlier this month, a departure from his former bodybuilding efforts, which paralleled his father's tenure in the athletic field. He posted a picture of himself in formal attire while carrying a leather binder in his hand. His caption revealed the stream he had chosen to work in. The caption on Arnold Schwarzenegger son's Instagram read, “Not your average realtor! Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate. Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties , but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home! I’ll be primarily based in West LA and Silicon Beach, so if you’re buying, selling or need help shoot me a DM. Your support means the world-tag someone who needs a home”.

