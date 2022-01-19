Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Reveals 'it Took A Little While' To Bond With His Dad

Joseph Baena, the son of the prominent Australian-American actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently went candid about the relationship he shares with his father and revealed how it took a little while for him to get close to him but later on, they bonded well with each other.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has garnered worldwide fame as a Hollywood action star with his stellar performances in movies namely The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Genisys, and Terminator: Dark Fate, Commando, True Lies, The Running Man, Total Recall, among others.

According to the Unwaxed podcast, hosted by Sophia and Sistine Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joesph Baena talked about his bond with his father and revealed that he grew up with his mother and added how he was quite nervous around him. He further stated that he didn't want his father to think bad of him and feel why was his son partying all the time, however, his relationship with him grew over time. "I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn't want him to think bad of me and be like, 'What the heck is this guy doing? He's just partying all the time. Now it's like awesome. I'm so close to my dad and we joke about everything," he said.

Furthermore, Baena, who is a bodybuilder and currently pursuing his career in acting, also opened up about how he could now joke about everything with his father and revealed that it took a little while. He stated, "I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything." Adding to it, he also mentioned how his father always wanted to hear about the drama and revealed the reason behind not taking his father's last name. He said, "I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven't focused on changing it. I'm doing my own thing. I haven't thought of it that much. I have a last name already. I'm already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That's the last thing on my mind."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's movies

The actor was last seen in the 2019 movie, Terminator: Dark Fate, and will soon be appearing in the upcoming martial arts comedy film, Kung Fury 2 that is slated to release in 2022. Directed by David Sandberg, the movie also features other popular stars namely Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Ralf Moeller, Jorma Taccone, Ralf Moeller, and others.

