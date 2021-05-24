Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Shares Sneak-peak Of The Duo's Workout Session Together

Recently, former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger bonded with his 24-year old son Joseph Baena, in the gym. Arnold’s son Joseph shared a selfie with his father on Instagram and gave the details of what it is like, to work out with his father. Along with sharing a selfie with their masks on, Joseph jokingly wrote that their picture was taken a few moments before his father suggested he do ‘forced reps’

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son gives workout sneak-peek

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Joseph were seen in casual black t-shirts, in an open gym. Joseph’s caption read, “This selfie was taken moments before my dad suggested I do “forced reps” for the rest of the workout. You have to go all out and absolutely NO cheating when you train with him, so you know I’m going to be hurting tomorrow. Overloading on the rows, bench press, pull downs, etc... thankfully my studly training partner helped me get every last rep. This is another great approach to training and a fantastic way to build size and strength! Try it out with your training partner 💪”(sic).

Joseph Baena's Instagram post revealed that he performed sets of rows, bench press, pulldowns, etc and he wasn’t allowed to cheat, because his father was observing him keenly. He also wrote that working out with his father meant going all out and it was a great approach to train and a fantastic way to build size and strength. Joseph further urged his fans to try it out with their partners.

Joseph Baena's Instagram post received a lot of reactions by netizens. While an Instagram user hilariously wrote that he wanted to see their workout video another commented that anyone who works out with Arnold will be jacked in a week's time, no matter what body type. An Instagram user also wrote, "Sound like your dad would love my workout style. We have a session pending my friend" (sic). While Philip Schulte wrote, "The only thing you should force in life is your reps 💪🏼💪🏼"(sic).

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son has been following his father's footsteps by becoming a bodybuilder and now choosing acting as his career. He recently shared a post on Instagram, from the sets of his upcoming movie Bully High, giving fans a glimpse of his upcoming debut.

IMAGE: JOSEPH BAENA'S INSTAGRAM

