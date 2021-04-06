Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Sons Patrick & Joseph Baena Spotted Together For The First Time

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, the sons of former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, were recently spotted in a rare outing on April 5. They were seen working out together and this is the first time they have been pictured together in public.

According to a report by EOnline, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena were clicked when they were working out at the Santa Monica stairs. They are also accompanied by Joseph’s girlfriend, Nicky Dodaj. Nicky also took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the place where they working out. She shared a picture of a flight of stairs.

The Los Angeles Times first reported in 2014 that Arnold has fathered a child, Joseph with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena. He confessed the truth to his wife Maria Shriver after his tenure as the Governor of California ended in 2011. Maria filed for divorce from Arnold in the same year. In a media statement, Arnold said that he understands and deserves the anger he is receiving from his friends and family. He also apologised for the same to his family. He also reportedly said in the statement that he takes responsibility for the hurt that he caused to his family. Arnold further stated that his family does not deserve the criticism but he does.

Joseph appears to be following the footsteps of his father as he is a bodybuilder and a fitness enthusiast. He often shares pictures and videos from his intense workout sessions on Instagram. Last year, he also sent birthday wishes to his father via a sweet Instagram post.

Patrick is a model and also has played supporting roles in various movies. He has starred in Stuck in Love, Grown Ups 2 and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. He bagged his first leading role in the 2018 romantic drama Midnight Sun. He is next going to be seen in the action thriller film Warning which is the directorial debut of Agata Alexander. It stars Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte Le Bon and Thomas Jane among others. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

