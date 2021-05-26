Arrest Warrant Issued Against Marilyn Manson For Alleged 2019 Assault On Videographer

American singer Marilyn Manson was embroiled in a controversy in 2019 wherein during one of his concerts he allegedly tried to shoot his snot on a camerawoman. A New Hampshire police department has issued an arrest warrant against Marilyn for his misconduct at the concert. According to an exclusive report by People, the warrant is issued on the account of a simple assault.

Marilyn Manson's arrest warrant

The publication received a statement which said that Brian Warner, whose stage name is Marilyn Manson and his legal team has been aware of the charges against him. Despite this, they have not come forward to 'answer the pending charges'. The singer's attorney, Howard King issued a statement writing that the claim was charged by the videographer asked for $35,000 for the 'effects' on her camera equipment. If proven guilty, Marilyn can face a prison sentence of one year and a fine of $2000.

Howard King also went to say that Marilyn does get 'provocative' in front of the camera and during that concert, a 'small amount of spit' came in contact with the videographer's arm. He also said that he asked for evidence of any damage but did not get any response from her. Three witness claim Marilyn was 'spitting' everywhere and it came in contact with her camera and this irritated her. They claim that she wiped it off and Manson took notice of this was purposely went about spitting at her. He also was laughing the entire time at her.

Allegations on Marilyn Manson

This is not the first legal trouble for the singer. A couple of months ago, several women have accused Marilyn of sexual and psychological abuse. Hollywood actors Rachel Wood and Esme Bianca have also come forward to report abuse at Marilyn's hand. Earlier in the month of May, his former partner Ashley Morgan Smithline too has accused Marilyn of sexual abuse. She claimed that Marilyn would cut her and bite her as well.

She also said that he would lock her up in a room whenever she would 'piss him off'. Manson's spokesperson has denied the allegations. He took to his Instagram to clarify that his life and art have attracted controversy. He also went on to add that these allegations are 'distortions of reality'. He also added that his relationships have always been consensual. Concluding, he wrote, "regardless of how and why others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth".

Image: @marilynmanson Instagram