'Arrested Development Star Jessica Walter Dies At 80, Daughter Brooke Releases A Statement

Jessica Walter, who was well-known for her prolific performance in one of the popular television series Arrested Development, recently died. Her death was confirmed by her daughter through a statement and while her family mourned her death, many of the fans and her peer celebrities took to social media to pay respects to the actor.

Arrested Development actor Jessica passes away

According to reports by AP News, actor Jessica Walter passed away on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80. Her daughter Brooke Bowman, who is an entertainment industry executive, released a statement about her mother’s death in which she stated that with a heavy heart, she confirms the passing of her beloved mother, Jessica. She also added that she was a working actor for over six decades and added that her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling, both on-screen and off. Jessica Walter’s daughter also mentioned in her statement how her mother will also be remembered for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre (life of love).

The actor was married to Ross Bowman for over ten years and they had a daughter together, Brooke. She later married actor Ron Leibman with whom she also appeared in a couple of plays television shows namely Rumors, Dummy and Law & Order.

Jessica Walter, born in Brooklyn, New York, began her acting career on stage and received a Clarence Derwent Award for her outstanding debut performance in Photo Finish. She then began appearing in television shows namely Flipper, The Fugitive, The F.B.I. Name of the Game and others. She was best known for her role in Arrested Development in which she was seen as an alcoholic socialite matriarch. She even received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress for the role.

The actor soon turned to movies and the second film of her career Grand Prix got her a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year. She later became a vital part of some of the popular movies namely Play Misty for Me, Goldengirl, Spring Fever, Slums of Beverly Hills, Bending The Rules and many more. She last appeared in the TV show American Housewife as Margaret and in the popular comedy film, The Mimic.

Image Source- AP News