'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Hits Back At John Cena In Response To 'Peacemaker' Finale Diss

Arrow fame Stephen Amell has hit back at John Cena in response to a jibe about Green Arrow featured in Peacemaker's season finale. According to a report by Deadline, during the Thursday final episode of the HBO series, Cena's Peacemaker had said that Green Arrow 'goes to Brony conventions dressed as the back half of Twilight Sparkle with a four-inch-wide b******e drilled in the costume.'

Stephen Amell responds to John Cena for Peacemaker finale diss

A Brony is a male fan of the television series, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, while Princess Twilight Sparkle is a horse. The off-colour jab was relayed to Amell, who essays the Green Arrow in the now-cancelled DC series. The actor now stars as a wrestler on the Starz series titled Heels.

The actor, while claiming he had not seen the Peacemaker show in question, returned the favour by dissing Cena's WWE past in a tweet. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Haven't seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on TV."

Haven’t seen it. Too busy showing Cena what professional wrestling should actually look like on tv. https://t.co/CDE35wi8XX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 18, 2022

Amell's hilarious response is an allusion to his current role as a professional wrestler named Jack Spade, and it comes in reference to Cena's own illustrious past in the WWE. Amell, who is a keen fan of the sport, appeared in the WWE and was awarded a Slammy in the year 2015 for the 'Celebrity Moment of the Year' during his match with Cory Rhodes' Stardust.

Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max. The show is a Suicide Squad spin-off series that was launched in January and garnered strong reviews. Cena reprised his role as the brutish-yet-charming government assassin Chris Smith/Peacemaker who is paired with a team of fellow agents on a mission to save the world from an alien invasion.

James Gunn has penned all eight episodes of the first season and he has helmed five episodes, along with Jody Hill, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Brad Anderson, who each directed one. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller served as executive producer and Cena served as co-executive producer. While Stacy Littlejohn was a consulting producer.

Image: AP