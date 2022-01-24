Art Directors Guild Awards Headed By 'Cruella', 'Dune' & More; See Other Nominees

The Art Directors Guild has announced the nominations for its 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards in motion pictures, television, commercials and music video categories. The top films recognized for excellence in product design in the 26th annual Art Directors Guild nominations include Cruella, In The Heights and more. The nominees were announced by ADG President Nelson Coates and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover.

The ADG announced nominations for the 2022 award show, which is slated to be held on March 5 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Cruella (Production Designer: Fiona Crombie) is considered one of the key contenders. The Disney film hit the silver screens on May 28, 2021. Cruella claims an ensemble cast of Emma Stone, Emily Beecham, Emma Thompson, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Joel Fry, and Mark Strong. The film revolves around a fashion enthusiast named Estella, who wishes to mark her name in the fashion industry. A pair of thieves appreciates Estella's mischievous side. When Estella meets Baroness, a fashion legend, she discovers her evil side and becomes Cruella de Vil.

Nominees for the 26th Annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards

The nominees for other feature films include Licorice Pizza (Production Designer: Florencia Martin), The French Dispatch (Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen), West Side Story (Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen), Dune (Production Designer: Patrice Vermette), Nightmare Alley (Production Designer: Tamara Deverell), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Production Designer: Sue Chan), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Production Designer: François Audouy), The Tragedy of Macbeth (Production Designer: Stefan Dechant) and The Green Knight (Production Designer: Jade Healy).

According to Variety, the nominees for the contemporary feature films include Candyman (Production Designer: Cara Brower), Don’t Look Up (Production Designer: Clayton Hartley), In the Heights (Production Designer: Nelson Coates), The Lost Daughter (Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg) and No Time to Die (Production Designer: Mark Tildesley). The Animated Feature Film nominees include Encanto (Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové), Luca (Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva), The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares), Raya and the Last Dragon (Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis) and Sing 2 (Art Director: Olivier Adam).

Image: Instagram/@disneycruella