As 'Batman Begins' Completes 16 Years, Fans Get Nostalgic About Christopher Nolan's Film

Batman Begins premiered in theatres on June 15, 2005. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it stars Christian Bale in the lead role as Bruce Wayne with Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, and Morgan Freeman. The movie marks the beginning of Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. Now, as it completed 16 years, fans are getting nostalgic about the film.

16 Years of Batman Begins makes fans nostalgic

My comfort film, my favorite and the best in Batman trilogy. ❤️



16 glorious years for #BatmanBegins. pic.twitter.com/PNgMVzoPxL — ∞ (@Cin3ma_) June 15, 2021

16 years ago Christopher Nolan gave us THE BEST Batman origin film and changed cinema.



This film is absolutely incredible From the score, the story, the cast, the cinematography, special effects and visuals. Batman Begins is an absolutely phenomenal film!! #BatmanBegins pic.twitter.com/i5OuYQQdnu — Po 🐼 (@roomtrot) June 15, 2021

It’s been 16 years since we met Christian Bale’s Batman in #BatmanBegins

One of the greatest origin stories of all time..the beginning of a revolutionary Superhero Trilogy#16YearsOfBatmanBegins #DCWorldTelugu pic.twitter.com/vuhkpWBGKH — DC World Telugu 🇮🇳 (@DCWorldTelugu) June 15, 2021

16 years since #BatmanBegins



I remember thinking this would be another lousy #Batman movie going in, coming out I knew it was among the elite films ever. It’s still the best superhero origin movie for me.



What an opening film to one of the great trilogies! pic.twitter.com/yi7rRjeOTI — Stu (@MarvelAAge) June 15, 2021

This was the first movie that i remember genuinely loving!! I was like 7 or 8 when i watched it for the first time and it blew me away, this was also my introduction to Batman for the first time and my love for him remained forever. Happy anniversary #BatmanBegins 🦇♥️♥️ https://t.co/yluKhGEX39 — ℬℴ𝓈𝓈ℴ𝓈𝓀𝒾𝓃 🦋 (@bossoskin) June 15, 2021

16 years?! I remember how pumped I was walking out of the theater! #BatmanBegins was the first Batman movie I ever saw in theaters and it still gives me goosebumps every time I watch it no matter how times I’ve seen since then! The best CBM origin story! pic.twitter.com/EOqDBLnlSR — Nick Zednik @ LET'S GO! (@ZeddyIs) June 16, 2021

I'll never forget my excitement for this movie. I talked about it all the time, closely followed its production and it ultimately surpassed my wildest expectations. An earnest and serious Batman reboot that has left an indelible mark on the genre. #BatmanBegins https://t.co/phLb4pnQ9M — David Rose (@happydragondave) June 15, 2021

Unpopular opinion: Batman Begins was the best in the trilogy. Happy 16th! #BatmanBegins — Blake (@itsblakec) June 16, 2021

Omg #BatmanBegins is 16 years old today! I remember being hyped as hell since the first teaser & the movie totally exceeded my expectations. The casting were near perfect(except Katie Holmes lol). So many cool scenes & dialogues. Guess I’ll be watching it tonight! pic.twitter.com/Jr27nXPMyi — Miz (@thegr8one85) June 16, 2021

The movie rebooted the Batman film series as it tells the origin story of Bruce Wayne. The death of his parents turns the billionaire into the cape crusader and shows his fight to stop Ra's al Ghul and the Scarecrow from pushing Gothan City into chaos. Batman Begins cast also includes Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, Mark Boone Junior, Linus Roache, Colin McFarlane, Sara Stewart, and others.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BATMAN BEGINS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.