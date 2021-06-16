Last Updated:

As 'Batman Begins' Completes 16 Years, Fans Get Nostalgic About Christopher Nolan's Film

Batman Begins has completed 16 years of its release. Fans are getting nostalgic about Christopher Nolan's superhero film. Check out their celebration.

Batman Begins

Batman Begins premiered in theatres on June 15, 2005. Directed by Christopher Nolan, it stars Christian Bale in the lead role as Bruce Wayne with Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, and Morgan Freeman. The movie marks the beginning of Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. Now, as it completed 16 years, fans are getting nostalgic about the film. 

 

16 Years of Batman Begins makes fans nostalgic 

 

The movie rebooted the Batman film series as it tells the origin story of Bruce Wayne. The death of his parents turns the billionaire into the cape crusader and shows his fight to stop Ra's al Ghul and the Scarecrow from pushing Gothan City into chaos. Batman Begins cast also includes Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, Mark Boone Junior, Linus Roache, Colin McFarlane, Sara Stewart, and others. 

