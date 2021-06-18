As 'Batman Forever' Clocks 26 Years, Fans Demand To 'release The Schumacher Cut'

Released in June 1995, Batman Forever recently celebrated its 26th anniversary. Directed by the late Joe Schumacher, the movie received mixed reviews from the audience though it had a successful run at the box office. Last year, there were rumours that the theatrical version is not what the filmmaker originally planned to premiere. Schumacher's cut is reportedly a bit darker with several alternate scenes, including a sequence where Bruce Wayne fights with a giant Bat.

While these rumours were gaining momentum, Warner Bros. Studios debunked those by stating that they had no plans to release the unseen footage. Then, co-writer Akiva Goldsman claimed that he has seen the original cut, and the Schumacher Cut still exists. Since then fans have been calling to #ReleasetheSchumacherCut, much like Zack Snyder's Justice League campaign that came to fruition after three years. And as the movie clocks 26 years of its release, fans have again expressed their demand for the same.

Fans demand to #ReleasetheSchumacherCut as Batman Forever turns 26

I like the theatrical cut of Batman Forever (1995) but you could tell that Joel Schumacher wanted to go deeper to the Why? Of Batman. Why did this man need to become The Dark Knight. WB deemed it too dark & wanted more Jokes A longer Darker Version Exists#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/EI2SynTXy1 — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) June 16, 2021

#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut for Batman Forever. I'd like to see this darker take that delves deep into Bruce Wayne's mental health. pic.twitter.com/2PvUhsNuLf — Chris Wong-Swenson (@pingpongflix) June 16, 2021

26 Years Ago, Joel Schumacher had given us the most fun Batman movie that I enjoyed so much and I always love Val Kilmer. One of my favorite Batman. For the campaign of #ReleasetheSchumacherCut For the late great Joel Schumacher. Let's get his original vision of the cut release. pic.twitter.com/dZKvMDlTp6 — BatKnight24 (@Knight24Bat) June 17, 2021

We have yet to watch the full scene. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut little edit I did of Bruce 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LGGyiBgTq1 — ひ (@13arter) June 17, 2021

Happy 26th anniversary to Batman Forever, an underrated gem that we definitely need to see in it's true form. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/8ezYFO1Uqe — Rubén Domínguez (@Ruben_DR281) June 16, 2021

Joel Schumacher will be proud to see his true cut of Batman Forever come to a reality. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut — Jonathan Ballard (@JonathanBallar6) June 16, 2021

Batman Forever cast has Val Kilmer replacing Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. It includes Nicole Kidman, Jim Carrey, Chris O'Donnell, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle, and Tommy Lee. The story follows Batman as he tries to stop the Riddler and Two-Face in their villainous plan with the help of an impassioned psychologist and a young acrobat who becomes the cape crusader's sidekick, Robin. The film was a success at the box office.

IMAGE: WARNERBROS.COM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.