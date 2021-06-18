Last Updated:

As 'Batman Forever' Clocks 26 Years, Fans Demand To 'release The Schumacher Cut'

'Batman Forever' has completed 26 years of its release and to celebrate the occasion, fans are demanding to see Joel Schumacher's original version of the movie.

Batman Forever

Released in June 1995, Batman Forever recently celebrated its 26th anniversary. Directed by the late Joe Schumacher, the movie received mixed reviews from the audience though it had a successful run at the box office. Last year, there were rumours that the theatrical version is not what the filmmaker originally planned to premiere. Schumacher's cut is reportedly a bit darker with several alternate scenes, including a sequence where Bruce Wayne fights with a giant Bat.

While these rumours were gaining momentum, Warner Bros. Studios debunked those by stating that they had no plans to release the unseen footage. Then, co-writer Akiva Goldsman claimed that he has seen the original cut, and the Schumacher Cut still exists. Since then fans have been calling to #ReleasetheSchumacherCut, much like Zack Snyder's Justice League campaign that came to fruition after three years. And as the movie clocks 26 years of its release, fans have again expressed their demand for the same. 

Fans demand to #ReleasetheSchumacherCut as Batman Forever turns 26

 

Batman Forever cast has Val Kilmer replacing Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. It includes Nicole Kidman, Jim Carrey, Chris O'Donnell, Michael Gough, Pat Hingle, and Tommy Lee. The story follows Batman as he tries to stop the Riddler and Two-Face in their villainous plan with the help of an impassioned psychologist and a young acrobat who becomes the cape crusader's sidekick, Robin. The film was a success at the box office. 

