As Billie Eilish's New Song 'Your Power' Makes Waves, Fans Obsess Over Singer's New Look

Singer Billie Eilish dropped her signature look for a new photoshoot, dressed in a custom corset and latex. The singer appeared on the cover of the British Vogue magazine in a never-seen-before avatar and stunned her fans. The cover was released just three days after Billie Eilish's new song Your Power was released.

Billie Eilish's new look makes her fans go, "These pics are fire!"

Over the years, Billie Eilish has become one of the most prominent celebs in the body positivity movement unintentionally. The singer is known for her custom Gucci puffers and baggy pants. Netizens were sent in a frenzy as Eilish's latest cover for Vogue featured the singer in corset and latex. The post quickly went viral, gathering more than one million likes in the first six minutes it was posted. Eilish abandoned her trademark style in favour of a new era, appearing in a series of custom corsets and latex accessories with her black and neon green hair replaced with the recently changed platinum blonde.

The first picture showed the singer in a black corset along with black stockings and silver accessories. The second picture featured the songstress in a custom trench and corseted bodysuit by Burberry. The photo also unveiled a large tattoo across the singer's upper thigh and lower stomach, an ink that her fans had earlier called her "secret tattoo".

While sharing the photos, Billie wrote that she loved doing the shoot and that she loved the pictures and also told her fans to do whatever they wanted to do.

Friends and fans react to Billie Eilish's new look

Hailey Bieber reacted to Billie's new look and left a comment. The singer's friends and peers also reacted to her post. Fans of the singer loved her new look and left their reactions in the comment section.

Billie Eilish's new song

Your Power by Billie Eilish was recently released and the singer took to her Instagram to reveal the idea behind the song. In her caption, Billie wrote that Your Power was one of her favourite songs that she had ever written. She also wrote that the song was very close to her heart. The singer wrote, "Your Power song and video out now. this is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written. I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power".

Source: Billie Eilish's Instagram and Vogue Magazine

