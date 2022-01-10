As Bob Saget Dies, Full House Co-stars John Stamos & Candace Cameron Send Love & Tributes

After the sudden demise of 'Full House' actor & stand-up comedian Bob Saget, many of his friends and former-co stars from the TV fraternity are pouring tributes and condolences. His sudden death came as a shock for his fans and well-wishers and a lot of celebrities from Hollywood mourned the death of the veteran. His Full House co-actors John Stamos and Candace Cameron have penned an emotional note remembering their beloved co-star Bob Saget.

Candace Cameron Bure expressed her grief on the heartbreaking news

Bob Saget's longtime friend, co-star and on-screen daughter Candace Cameron Bure expressed her grief on the heartbreaking news and taking to her Twitter handle she wrote: "I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much." Here take a look at her tweet:

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Saget essayed the role of Danny Tanner, a single dad to three daughters, and he became quite popular in the show Full House, featuring in nearly 200 episodes before the show ended. In 2016, he appeared in a reprised role when the cast reunited for the Fuller House reboot on Netflix.

John Stamos remembering his Full house co-star Bob Saget

Bob Saget became a household name after portraying the role of Danny Tanner on ABC family sitcom Full House in 1987. The late actor portrayed the perfect father figure, while his co-star John Stamos played Dany's brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis. John Stamos who was not just a co-star but a dear friend of Bob Saget reacted to the shocking news said that he was 'broken' and 'gutted' by the news. Here take a look at his tweet:

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget's sudden demise

Bob Saget, passed away in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. He was 65 when he died. The comedian turned actor was known for his iconic role of Danny Tanner in the American sitcom Full House. He was also the well-known host of America's Funniest Home Videos for almost a decade. The cause of his death is still not known and his fans and well-wishers are paying their last respect to the departed soul on their social media handles.

