As Bruce Willis Steps Away From Acting, Hollywood Extends Best Wishes To 'Die Hard' Star

As Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' family took to social media to announce that the actor will be 'stepping away' from his acting career following a diagnosis of a medical condition called Aphasia, the entire Hollywood industry expressed their shock at the news while wishing him the best for future. As per the statement issued by his family, the actor is dealing with a health condition that is 'impacting his cognitive abilities.' Willis is popularly known for the Die Hard franchise along with films like Pulp Fiction, The Last Boy Scout, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom and more.

Hollywood extends best wishes to Bruce Willis as he announces his retirement

The moment Bruce Willis' family took to social media to announce his retirement, actor's fans and many other celebrity artists were shocked to the core. Manya celebrities namely Don Winslow, Rachel Dratch, Chris Stuckmann, Cosmo Baker, Kevin Smith and others reacted to the news and even recalled the good times they spent with the actor on and off the sets. American filmmaker, Chris Stuckmann took this Twitter handle and wrote about Bruce Willis's medical condition revealing how bad he felt for him when he learnt the same. While extending his love to him and his family, he penned a note of thanks to the actor for his iconic performances.

On the other hand, actor-director Seth Green extended his hugs and love to the actor and his whole family while expressing his gratefulness for every character he essayed on screen. Even the notable American record producer and DJ, Cosmo Baker took to Twitter and recalled the time he met Bruce Willis during the time he was DJing in Philadelphia, on the other hand, American actor and comedian Rachel Dratch revealed that Willis was the first celebrity she ever met and recalled how she met the actor.

I wanted to send some love to #BruceWillis. He’s the first celebrity I ever met. Back in the 90’s, touring with Second City at a show in Sun Valley,ID. Imagine our delight when we found out he was in the audience! He came backstage and couldn’t have been sweeter to us wannabes.❤️ — Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) March 31, 2022

Since Bruce Willis is trending let me share my one, very cool, Bruce Willis story.



It was 1997 and I was a DJ in Philly at a place called Palmer Social Club. This was a very hip and pretty wild after hours nightclub / lounge. It was a Sunday night which was usually pretty chill — COSMO BAKER (@CosmoBaker) March 30, 2022

My man Doug the barback told me it was Bruce Willis and his crew, who I guess were in town doing some sort of work or shoot. Bear in mind this was '97 Bruce Willis. The Fifth Element had come out and dude was already a mega star at this point. But I just kept on playing tunes... — COSMO BAKER (@CosmoBaker) March 30, 2022

Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan - so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family. https://t.co/npSgvkb5v7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 30, 2022

I first heard of Bruce Willis’ condition last year from a director who worked with him, and I’ve felt bad for him ever since. I hope he and his family are okay. I’m glad he’s getting the help he needs. Thanks for all the iconic performances. pic.twitter.com/aN8gIPYrhb — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) March 30, 2022

Furthermore, many celebrity artists also reacted to the news by commenting on Demi Moore's Instagram post where Bruce Willis' retirement was announced. Jamie Lee Curtis commented on Moore's post stating "Grace and guts! Love to you all!" while Katie Couric said, "Sending lots of love and healing to you all!" Debi Mazar stated, "We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family. Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover,"

