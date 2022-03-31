Last Updated:

As Bruce Willis Steps Away From Acting, Hollywood Extends Best Wishes To 'Die Hard' Star

As Bruce Willis' family recently announced his retirement from acting, many celebrities from Hollywood took to social media and wished him all the best.

As Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' family took to social media to announce that the actor will be 'stepping away' from his acting career following a diagnosis of a medical condition called Aphasia, the entire Hollywood industry expressed their shock at the news while wishing him the best for future. As per the statement issued by his family, the actor is dealing with a health condition that is 'impacting his cognitive abilities.' Willis is popularly known for the Die Hard franchise along with films like Pulp Fiction, The Last Boy Scout, Armageddon, Moonrise Kingdom and more. 

Hollywood extends best wishes to Bruce Willis as he announces his retirement 

The moment Bruce Willis' family took to social media to announce his retirement, actor's fans and many other celebrity artists were shocked to the core. Manya celebrities namely Don Winslow, Rachel Dratch, Chris Stuckmann, Cosmo Baker, Kevin Smith and others reacted to the news and even recalled the good times they spent with the actor on and off the sets. American filmmaker, Chris Stuckmann took this Twitter handle and wrote about Bruce Willis's medical condition revealing how bad he felt for him when he learnt the same. While extending his love to him and his family, he penned a note of thanks to the actor for his iconic performances.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the other hand, actor-director Seth Green extended his hugs and love to the actor and his whole family while expressing his gratefulness for every character he essayed on screen. Even the notable American record producer and DJ, Cosmo Baker took to Twitter and recalled the time he met Bruce Willis during the time he was DJing in Philadelphia, on the other hand, American actor and comedian Rachel Dratch revealed that Willis was the first celebrity she ever met and recalled how she met the actor. 

Furthermore, many celebrity artists also reacted to the news by commenting on Demi Moore's Instagram post where Bruce Willis' retirement was announced. Jamie Lee Curtis commented on Moore's post stating "Grace and guts! Love to you all!" while Katie Couric said, "Sending lots of love and healing to you all!" Debi Mazar stated, "We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family. Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover," 

Bruce Willis retirement

Image: AP

