As Comic-Con Returns In Full Force; Fans Arrive Dressed As A-Train, Moon Knight & More

Comic-Con International is back with a bang at San Diego Convention Center. Fans could be seen donning various costumes at the event. Here is a glimpse of A-Train interacting with a little Homelander.
An attendee donned a costume of the comic book character The Rocketeer and was seen clicking some pictures at Comic-Con.
An attendee arrived as Lady Beetlejuice of the Carousel with a black and white striped costume and matching carousel-shaped hat.
A fan also attended the Comic-Cos as the writer-director-actor Kevin Smith, who is known for his comic books and TV shows.
A fan could be seen donning the costume of Garangolm from the video game Monster Hunter at Comic-Con.
An attendee of Comic-Con surely nailed the Raven character in the animated television series Teen Titans with the purple hair look. Seemingly Raven took necessary COVID-19 precautions at the event.
A fan dressed as The Boys' A-Train could be seen walking with Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange and Moon Knight at the extravagant event.