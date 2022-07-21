Last Updated:

As Comic-Con Returns In Full Force; Fans Arrive Dressed As A-Train, Moon Knight & More

Comic-Con International returned after three years with a bang as a huge crowd was seen visiting the San Diego Convention Center dressed as various superheroes.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Comic-Con
1/8
AP

Comic-Con International is back with a bang at San Diego Convention Center. Fans could be seen donning various costumes at the event. Here is a glimpse of A-Train interacting with a little Homelander.

Comic-Con
2/8
AP

An attendee donned a costume of the comic book character The Rocketeer and was seen clicking some pictures at Comic-Con.

Comic-Con
3/8
AP

An attendee arrived as Lady Beetlejuice of the Carousel with a black and white striped costume and matching carousel-shaped hat. 

Comic-Con
4/8
AP

A fan also attended the Comic-Cos as the writer-director-actor Kevin Smith, who is known for his comic books and TV shows. 

Comic-Con
5/8
AP

A fan could be seen donning the costume of Garangolm from the video game Monster Hunter at Comic-Con. 

Comic-Con
6/8
AP

An attendee of Comic-Con surely nailed the Raven character in the animated television series Teen Titans with the purple hair look. Seemingly Raven took necessary COVID-19 precautions at the event.

Comic-Con
7/8
AP

A fan dressed as The Boys' A-Train could be seen walking with Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange and Moon Knight at the extravagant event.

Comic-Con
8/8
AP

Comic-Con was surely a mega event for all comic book fans. It was filled with attractions and life-size figurines from various movies and shows.

