As 'Doctor Strange 2' Hit Theatres, Fans Hail Xochitl Gomez's MCU Debut As America Chavez

After much anticipation, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness finally made its way to the theatres on May 6 and also through fans' hearts. The film is the sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch's 2016 Marvel debut Doctor Strange and the second film in the fourth phase of MCU that deals with the concept of the multiverse. While Doctor Strange 2 saw Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams reprise their respective roles, it also marked the Marvel debut of Xochitl Gomez's superhero America Chavez. America Chavez soon became a fan-favourite superhero as viewers cannot stop gushing over her.

The 16-year-old Xochitl Gomez recently made her Marvel debut with the latest Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as the teenage superhero America Chavez. America Chavez has some extraordinary multiversal superpowers. She can move at the speed of light and also punch her enemies into tiny star fragments that are the portals to other realities. She can also travel through them.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Xochitl recently revealed how it was difficult to prepare for the superhero character as she had to maintain a "youthful" and also "fake-it-till-you-make-it" vibe. She quipped, "It's not easy when you're a teenager and you have all this pressure and crazy stuff going on around you,'' while opening up about her role. Seemingly, all her hard work helped as she is one of the most talked-about characters in the film.

Netizens react to America Chavez's role

While there was a buzz around Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and also Elizabeth Olsen's role as Scarlett Witch, Twitter also saw a separate fan base for Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez. A Twitter user wrote, "Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez is a good choice, her acting and performance were excellent. I wish to see her more in other upcoming movies and see her using her powers skillfully", while another one penned how Gomez did not disappoint with her role. The user wrote, "Xochitl Gomez did such an incredible job America Chavez easily will become one of my favorite (sic) characters she did not disappoint." A third fan wrote, "can we talk about america chavez, i loved her and i can't wait to explore her character and powers more in the future. (sic)"

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez is a good choice, her acting and performance were excellent. I wish to see her more in other upcoming movies and see her using her powers skillfully. #MultiverseofMadness #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/oDifyPGLiw — via ᱬ⧗ saw DSMoM (@everydayolsen) May 4, 2022

Xochitl Gomez did such an incredible job America Chavez easily will become one of my favorite characters she did not disappoint. #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/zn6VBfeTXt — Vivi | Saw M.O.M (@krazyvivi_11) May 6, 2022

can we talk about america chavez, i loved her and i can't wait to explore her character and powers more in the future #MultiverseOfMadness #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/flqED5rJsI — Mady NIKITAAA DAY (@wandawidxw) May 5, 2022

I really loved america chavez and her powers. I can’t wait to see more of her in the mcu she’s such a warming addition. #MultiverseOfMadness #AmericaChavez pic.twitter.com/AYYIqA3qqH — joe saw dsmom (@mcumagik) May 6, 2022

Daily reminder that America Chavez is not only absolutely amazing but also the first canon Latina superhero!! #AmericaChavez

Amazing Puch to #WandaMaximoff by @loveignitestars #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/rSnGzJ5TIa — Aditya🚀 (@imaditya048) May 6, 2022

