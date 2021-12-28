As Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée Passes Away, Watch These Movies To Remember Him By

Hollywood has been left in a state of shock after the demise of Jean-Marc Vallée, who died at the age of 58. The award-winning director of the film, Dallas Buyers Club, was found dead at his cabin outside Quebec City on December 26, 2021. The director who is known for a naturalistic approach to filmmaking, has given many hit movies.

Dallas Buyers Club:

Dallas Buyers Club is a 2013 American biographical drama film. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, the film is written by Craig Borten and Melisa Wallack. The story of the film revolves around Ron Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey), an AIDS patient diagnosed in the mid-1980s when HIV/AIDS treatments were under-researched.

C.R.A.Z.Y.:

C.R.A.Z.Y. is a 2005 Canadian drama film, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and co-written by Vallée and François Boulay. The film revolves around the story of Zac, a young gay man dealing with homophobia.

Demolition:

Demolition is a 2015 American comedy-drama film. Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, the film is written by Bryan Sipe. Demolition, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts, Chris Cooper, and Judah Lewis, was theatrically released by Fox Searchlight Pictures on April 8, 2016.

The Young Victoria:

Another hit movie by Jean-Marc Vallée is a British period drama from 2009, The Young Victoria. The film, written by Julian Fellowes, is based on the early life and reign of Queen Victoria and her marriage to Prince Albert. The film stars Emily Blunt, Paul Bettany, Miranda Richardson, Harriet Walter, and many more.

Café de Flore:

A Canadian drama film, Café de Flore, was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. The film was released in 2011 and garnered 13 nominations for the 2012 Genie Awards. The film shows how the two stories are linked: after Jacqueline, Laurent, and Véronique are killed in a car accident, Carole, Antoine, and Rose are their subsequent reincarnations.

Wild:

A 2014 American biographical adventure drama film is based on Cheryl Strayed's 2012 memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail. The film stars Laura Dern alongside Reese Witherspoon. Apart from that, it also stars Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman and Gaby Hoffmann in supporting roles.

Black List:

Black List is a 1995 Canadian thriller film, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and written by Sylvain Guy. Black List is Jean-Marc's fiction directional debut. The film is produced by Marcel Giroux and stars Michel Côté, Geneviève Brouillette, Sylvie Bourque, André Champagne and Aubert Pallascio.

Loser Love:

This erotic thriller film is directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. The story of the film revolves around an abusive new boyfriend (Andrew Davoli) who pushes a long-suffering woman (Laurel Holloman) to the breaking point.

Image: Instagram/@jean_marc_vallee_officiel