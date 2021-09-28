As Hilary Duff Turns 34, Fans Celebrate By Remembering 'childhood Icon' Lizzie McGuire

One of the most popular series on Disney in the early 2000s was the show Lizzie McGuire, that documented the roller coaster ride of a 13-year-old girl Lizzie played by Hilary Duff. The American actor turned 34 on September 28 and received an outpour of wishes from her fans across the age group. Apart from the wishes from her avid fans, the actor also received a doting pre-birthday wish from her husband Matthew Koma.

Fans wish Hilary Duff on her 39th birthday

On the occasion of Hilary Duff's 34th birthday, the actor received a flurry of wishes on social media reminiscing on her popular roles as a child actor. One of her most memorable roles played by the actor is in the 2001 Disney sitcom Lizzie McGuire. Many shared snippets of the actor as McGuire and called her a 'childhood icon'.

Happy Birthday @HilaryDuff 🥳 You were one of the first celebrities that I remember being obsessed with when I was younger. And I’ll never forget the day I found out that we had the same birthday! Anyways thanks for being my birthday twin, I hope you have a great one queen 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/OFamR21plw — Queen of Pop (@BritneyLegend98) September 28, 2021

Happy Birthday @HilaryDuff

My life would suck without you pic.twitter.com/gVvwaKJBqC — PAT (@patary) September 28, 2021

Happy birthday to the prettiest girl on the West Coast @HilaryDuff ✨ — ☾ (@night_peanut) September 28, 2021

One fan thanked the actor as they wrote, ''Thanks for making my childhood memorable and being such a great inspiration in my life''. Several fans took to Twitter to share that they are listening to Duff's songs to commentate her birthday as one user wrote, 'Was listening to the queen this morning not realizing it’s her birthday. Happy Birthday@HilaryDuff!!!'' One user shared a video of the actor from a movie schooling a couple of girls, they wrote, ''since it’s Hilary Duff’s birthday, let’s remember when she ended homophobia.''

@HilaryDuff Happy Birthday!

I hope it’s a great one.

Enjoy yourself!

Hopefully I get to see you soon, it’s been forever.

Miss you & love you!

❤️🎈🎉🎊🎁🎂🎁🍾 — TheMrKingAlex 👑 (@THEMRKiNGALEX) September 28, 2021

since it’s Hilary Duff’s birthday, let’s remember when she ended homophobia pic.twitter.com/MoZpR8HCvF — 2000s (@gwendalupe) September 28, 2021

More on Hilary Duff's birthday

One of the well-known actors of Disney in the early 2000s, Hilary Duff became a household name for her performance and innocent charm. Duff also starred in The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003. She went on to appear in films like A Cinderella Story, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, What Goes Up, The Haunting of Sharon Tate and more. Her husband Matthew Koma shared a pre-birthday post writing,

''It’s wifey’s birthday in a few days and it only feels right to let her have the whole week to soak up the birthday love. Ba, I truly don’t know how you do it all - the backbone of our family and the Stevie of our Fleet. There aren’t enough hours in the day, but you make more…there’s never enough sleep, but you find the energy…I’m really the luckiest to get to do this life thing with you[sic]''

Image: Instagram/forever_lizzie_mcguire/AP