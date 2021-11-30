As Kanye West Deletes All Posts; See Celebs Whose Online Disappearance Was A Mystery

American rapper Kanye West shocked his 9.5 million followers on November 29 after deleting every single post from his Instagram. The reason for the same has not been confirmed by the rapper, however, he had cleared out his feed numerous times. The Stronger hitmaker is not the only Hollywood celebrity who disappeared mysteriously from the platform. Here are other celebrities who disappeared or quit Instagram.

1. Pete Davidson

The popular comedian Pete Davidson has been making headlines over the past few weeks for allegedly dating Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Earlier in 2018, the comedian wiped out his feed on Instagram citing hate comments from people whilst being engaged to singer Ariana Grande. Before quitting the platform, he wrote on his Instagram,

''No there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good.'' The couple soon broke up the year.

2. Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown has been subjected to online bully since the beginning of her career. In 2018, the actor was targeted by a bizarre and homophobic Twitter trend where netizens shared her pictures under problematic captions and memes. The young actor subsequently left Twitter only to rejoin it a year later in 2019. Her last tweet dates back to January 28, 2019, that reads 'hi. i missed u.'

hi. i missed u. — Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) January 27, 2019

3. Miley Cyrus

Pop singer Miley Cyrus cleared all the posts on her social media in 2018 worrying her fans. According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the source to the singer confirmed that she was simply taking a break from the internet. The actor has since returned to the web and has been using to platform to vigorously promote her songs.

4. Blake Lively

Suddenly wiping out the posts from social media is known to create a frenzy among the netizens. Benefitting from the same in 2018, actor Blake Lively deleted every post from her Instagram as well as unfollowed everyone to promote her film A Simple Favor. Even her husband actor Ryan Reynolds was not spared from the strategy.

5. Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift also appeared to have used the same strategy to promote her album Reputation in 2017. The strategy seemed to have worked for the singer as she managed to grab headlines for her mysterious social media disappearance. She later began to decorate her feed with her iconic snake iconography.

(Image: Instagram/@petedaveidson/mileycyrus)