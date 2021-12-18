As Kaylee Bryant Bids Adieu To 'Legacies' After 4 Seasons, See Other Roles Essayed By Her

Vampire Diaries actor Kaylee Bryant recently appeared on The CW's Legacies for the last time as a series regular. The 24-year-old actor expressed her gratitude to the fans of the series.

Kaylee Bryant cements her CW Legacy

Kaylee Bryant, who essayed the role of Josie Saltzman, the twin daughter of Alaric Saltzman and Josette Laughlin who dates Finch, on Vampire Diaries and prequel Originals, took to her Instagram account and expressed gratitude as she has cemented her CW legacy. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, "As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whomever they want regardless of gender."

Apart from Vampire Diaries, the actor had also been associated with several web series for many pivotal roles. A few of them are listed below:

Dog With a Blog

The American television series featuring Kaylee Bryant aired on Disney Channel from October 12, 2012, to September 25, 2015. The series focuses on two step-siblings often at loggerheads who find a reason to come together when they discover that their family's new dog can talk and write.

Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet is an American horror-comedy television series. The show has been created by Victor Fresco and is a Netflix original. Starring established actors like Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, the popular series has Kaylee Bryant portraying the role of Sarah, a classmate of Abby and Eric.

The Real O'Neals

The Real O'Neals is an American single-camera sitcom. The series aired on ABC from March 2, 2016, to March 14, 2017. Kaylee plays Lassandra "Lacey", who is a former student at St. Charles Barkley and currently attends college. She sits next to Kenny in one of his classes.

Backstrom

Backstrom is an American crime comedy-drama TV series that aired from January 22 through April 30, 2015. Developed by Hart Hanson, the series is based on the Swedish book series of the same name by Leif G. W. Persson.

Image: Instagram/@kaylee.bryant