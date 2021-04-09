As KUWTK Ends, Kim Kardashian Teases New Reality Show; Says 'we Won't Be Gone Long'

The popular American TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end with its final season. The reality TV series follows the daily lives of the famous family, the Kardashians and Jenners. As the series has reached its end, fans of the family are distraught. Although, Kim Kardashian has some comforting words for the show's viewers.

Kim Kardashian's latest tweet teases a new show

KUWTK's last season has left its fans grieving about the end of the reality TV series. While Kim was tweeting along with the viewers on Thursday night, a fan of the show expressed her feelings about the end of the KUWTK series. The fan wrote 'I still can’t believe this is the last season of #KUWTK I dunno what imma do!' and tagged Kim in her tweet.

I still can’t believe this is the last season of #KUWTK â˜¹ï¸ I dunno what imma do! ðŸ˜ª @KimKardashian â¤ï¸ — ð•™ð•–ð•£ | ð•žð•’ð•›ð•–ð•¤ð•¥ð•ª â™¡ (@tweetheart_ox) April 9, 2021

Kim Kardashian took to her official Twitter handle to reply to the upset fan. She teased another show of the famous family with her tweet. She wrote 'We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season'.

We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season https://t.co/ByED1rcvVp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021

The official account of the channel on which Kim Kardashian's new show will be coming commented on Kim's tweet. The channel's Twitter handle simply wrote 'oh hey, hi' and tagged Kim Kardashian. Here's how the channel Hulu went along to tease Kim Kardashian's new show.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Kim's mother Kris Jenner did not let anything about their new show slip from her mouth. Yet, she did reveal that her family would start filming soon. In the interview, she shared her experience from years back when she signed the deal with E! and started shooting 30 days after. She also said nothing has been conceptualized but her family is "dying to do something together" after a long break.

About 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is an American reality show which followed the daily life of the high-profile Kardashian-Jenner family. The show reveals various secrets of the family. It has been running for 14 years with 20 seasons. The show first premiered on October 14, 2007. Keeping Up With The Kardashians' cast includes Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The show has had on and off appearances of the member's love interests and partners. The show is ending with its final season that premiered on March 18, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram