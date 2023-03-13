As Naatu Naatu Wins Oscar, Anupam Kher Says He Congratulated RRR Team Last Night

India woke up to a historic Monday as the song Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards as did The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. The twin win has made India and the whole of South Asia proud. Actor Anupam Kher, reacting to the wins, said, "If you refer to my last night's tweet at about 11 o'clock, I said congratulations in advance to the team for winning. It is a great honour for India and a really fabulous moment for our original song to win the award. I am not surprised, as the song has a brilliance which is very rare to see. Congratulations to India and the makers, or RRR, Rajamauli. I am completely overwhelmed."

The song became massively popular soon after its release in March 2022.

Composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose, and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, it created history as the first piece of homegrown art from Tollywood to bag the most prestigious and significant award for artistic and technical merit in the global film industry.