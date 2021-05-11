As '#Bennifer' Trends, Kevin Smith Claims He Was The First One To Come Up With The Name

Filmmaker Kevin Smith recently took to Twitter to speak about the trending couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. In the tweet, he has mentioned that he was the first person to coin the name ‘Bennifer’ which has lately been trending on various platforms. He also mentioned that the name had a lot to do with his film Jersey Girl which hit the theatres in 2004. ‘Bennifer’ has lately been trending due to various reports regarding the couple’s reconcilement.

Kevin Smith says he penned ‘Bennifer’

Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Smith recently made a massive revelation and the internet has been loving every inch of it. He put up a short tweet where he explained how he came up with the name ‘Bennifer’ for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are now officially shipped by the fans with the same name. In the tweet, Kevin Smith has mentioned that ‘Bennifer’ is a name that he had given the couple while they were working on the film Jersey Girl. He also added that at that time, Ben and Jennifer were seeing each other.

Kevin Smith stated that it started off during the pre-production stage of Jersey Girl and he later mentioned it in an interview with New York Times. This was the inception point of the name ‘Bennifer’, which gained more relevance when Jennifer and Ben started dating each other in the early 2000s. Have a look at the tweet on Kevin Smith’s Twitter here.

“Bennifer” is trending.

It’s a name I first gave the kids during “Jersey Girl” pre-production, before the world found out they were dating.

I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular. — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 10, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started seeing each other in the early 2000s and were the "it" couple back then who were all over the tabloids. They got engaged in 2002 but things went downhill within two years and they split up in 2004. The couple was recently spotted at various locations together, triggering the speculations that they have gotten back in a relationship.

