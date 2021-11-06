As 'Spencer' Releases, Here Are 5 Times Princess Diana Was Portrayed On Screen

Princess Diana is considered among the well-known members of the Royal family over the past few decades. Numerous aspects of her life, right from her separation from Prince Charles, her fashion lineage, charity work and her eventual death in a car crash, have been talking points over the years. Her life has also attracted the attention of filmmakers and the latest in that line is Spencer.

As the Kristen Stewart starrer hit the theatres on Friday, here's looking at the times when Princess Diana's life was brought out on the big or small screen:The list also includes Diana, The Crown, King Charless III and Diana: Her True Story.

5 times Princess Diana was portrayed on screen

Diana: Her True Story (1993)

Diana: Her True Story was the first time Princess Diana's life was brought out on screen and the only one that released when she was alive. It came out in 1993 and traced the book of the same name by English journalist Andrew Morton. The film is about the period when she was unhappy in her marriage with Prince Charles, before their eventual divorce and her death.

Diana (2013)

Diana was directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel and starred Naomi Watts in the role of the fomer royal. The screenplay of the movie was based on Kate Snell's 2001 book, Diana: Her Last Love, which traced the last two years of her life, which includes divorce with Prince Charles and her eventual death.

The Crown (2016-Present)

Princess Diana was shown in series The Crown, which traces the reign of Queen Elizabeth, taken forward by Peter Morgan from his 2006 film, The Queen. The fourth season of the show had delved into Princess Diana too and Emma Corrin played the role.

King Charles III (2017)

Princess Diana was shown as a ghost in this film, adapted from Mike Bartleet's play on the same. The character was played by Katie Brayben.

Spencer (2021)

Spencer, which was Princess Diana's maiden name, once again traces the story of her separation from Prince Charles. The movie starring Kristen Stewart is reportedly a fictionalised account of this part of her life, and has been directed by Pablo Lorrain and written by Steven Knight .