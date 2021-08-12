As UN Climate Change Report Issues 'code Red'; See Celebs Who Took Up Environment's Cause

A new report by some of the top climate scientists in the world warns that the planet will become 1.5° Celsius warmer if no drastic efforts are taken to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution. The findings are presented by a UN climate change report that emphasizes the human activity responsible for the climate crisis. Actors across Hollywood and Bollywood have taken the initiative to speak about climate change and the conservation of the planet through their social media accounts.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Best known for his roles in The Wolf of Wall Street and Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio is also famous for being an advocate for environmental conservation. Not only has the actor attended the People's Climate March, but he has also directed a few documentaries highlighting the climate crisis across the globe.

He directed the Disney+Hotstar documentary Before the Flood. In the documentary, he meets with scientists and speaks about the dangers of climate change and the possible solutions. He also took to his social media account on Thursday to speak about animal conservation and the Green Status of Species. He wrote, ‘The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species has added new metrics to help track species’ recoveries from the threat of extinction and show if conservation is working.’

Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle is a well-renowned actor famous for his role in Hotel Rwanda. The actor is passionate about saving the environment and often takes to his social media to speak about it. He earlier posted an underwater video featuring a tortoise and captioned the video, ‘#worthprotecting’.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is famously known for movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apart from being passionate about acting, the actor has also taken to Instagram in the past to give followers tips and tricks on how to live a sustainable life. She captioned the video, ‘A peep into my sustainable lifestyle choices,’ and mentioned that she does not use paper or plastic plates.

Mark Ruffalo

The Avengers’ star founded Water Defense a decade ago and advocated for clean and pure water for all. He also acted in the 2019 film, Dark Waters, which revolved around a lawyer fighting against water pollution. The actor also attended the People's Climate March and takes to Twitter to speak about his cause.



I’m standing with the brave #WaterProtectors who are fighting to #StopLine3 and protect our land & water. We're calling on @POTUS to protect future generations & stop Enbridge. Join us! Take action NOW ➡ https://t.co/mWzq3bXPKW pic.twitter.com/vzzQC01A67 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 5, 2021

Priyanka Chopra

The actor has often taken to social media in the past to raise awareness about the environment and conserving the planet. On World Environment Day, the Mary Kom actor shared a video of the #TrashTalkChallenge. She spoke about the importance of knowing what is and isn’t recyclable. In her caption, she gave fans a useful tip and wrote, ‘Pro tip: put a recycling bin at your bathroom counter or beauty station!’

Picture Credits: AP/Bhumi Pednekar-Instagram

