As 'West Side Story' Trailer Drops, Kate Hudson Expresses Desire To Watch It In Theaters

American actor Kate Hudson shared a trailer of the upcoming movie West Side Story on her Instagram story recently. Along with the West Side Story trailer, she shared that she was looking forward to going back to theatres and watch the film. She shared the entire trailer of the upcoming film on her Instagram story and expressed her excitement. She wrote, "Can't-Wait" and also wrote, "Beautiful", praising the trailer.

Kate Hudson can't wait to be back in theatres

Sharing the trailer of West Side Story, she wrote, "Looking Forward to Being Back in the movie theatre to see this". She also tagged that official social media page of the film. She shared that the film will be releasing on July 2, 2021 and could not contain her excitement. West Side Story is an upcoming romantic musical drama film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg. The film is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical with the same name by Arthur Laurents.

The film is also loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The upcoming film will star Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort as the film's leads. West Side Story cast also includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, and Brian d'Arcy James, as well as Rita Moreno, who was the original star in the 1961 film. The film is expected to be released in December, this year. West Side Story movie's trailer depicts young love between a couple belonging to rival families and also gives references to the 1961 film.

Professionally, Kate Hudson has two upcoming projects lined up. She will star in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon as well as Shriver. Her upcoming film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is a fantasy film directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. The film stars Craig Robinson, Ed Skrein, Evan Whitten, and Jeon Jong-Seo along with Kate.

(Image Source: Kate Hudson/Instagram)

