'Ashamed And Embarrassed': Chrissy Teigen Apologises To Courtney Stodden For Cyberbullying

American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to apologize for her part tweets to fellow model Courtney Stodden. Earlier, Teigen attracted considerable flak after reports of her cyberbullying a teenage Stodden surfaced. Accepting her misdeeds, an apologetic Teigen tweeted, "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am".

'I am so sorry, Courtney'

In subsequent tweets, she admitted that the hate messages were a result of her "insecurity and attention seeking behavior". Highlighting that she was now mortified and sad at who she used to be, Teigen said that she feels lucky to be held accountable. She said that although she had tried to connect with Stodden on a private scale, it was time to apologise publically.

“Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past b******t in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that...,” she Teigen wrote.

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Previously, Stodden, speaking to Daily Beast, revealed that Teigen had not only made public tweets about her marriage but also sent private DMs encouraging her to kill herself. Back in 2011, then 16-year-old Stodden caught global attention by marrying 50-year-old Doug Hutchison. The couple divorced in 2020.

After Teigen issued her apology, Stodden took to Instagram to say they accept it but Teigen has not reached out to them and they were blocked on Twitter by the model and TV personality. "I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record," she wrote.

