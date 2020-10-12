'Ex On The Beach' Star Ashley Cain Reveals His Daughter Has Been Diagnosed With Leukemia

Recently, former football player Ashley Cain revealed that his 2-month-old daughter has been diagnosed with ‘very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia’. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ashley Cain shared a video with Azaylia Diamond Cain, which features the reality show star speaking to his daughter in a low tone. Ashley Cain also penned a heartfelt note in his caption and revealed that her disease 'has come with many complications'. Take a look at the video shared:

Ashley Cain's post

In his caption, Ashley Cain mentioned that his daughter’s disease news is 'the single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience he has ever been through'. More so, Ashley Cain also asked his fans to ‘say a prayer for his beautiful brave little girl Azaylia’, who is currently fighting a battle for her life. Ending his note, Ashley Cain wrote, “Mummy and Daddy love you, princess ❤️. Let's go champ. You can and you will beat this!”.

Soon after Ashley Cain shared the video, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and prayed for little Azaliya’s speedy recovery. Some fans also extended their support to Ashley Cain and his wife. Take a look at how fans reacted to the post shared by Ashley.

Fans pray for Azaliya

Heartbreaking news re: Ashley Cain's daughter. #TheChallenge36 — John Rivera (@Thejohnrivera) October 10, 2020

The Challenge's Ashley Cain Reveals 2-Month-Old Daughter Has 'Rare and Aggressive Form' of Leukemia https://t.co/Mvtm65bgQ0 #HealingPrayers for precious baby #Azaylia 💔❤️🙏🇺🇸🌎 pic.twitter.com/Fh3ajpJQfd — Rebecca Anderson (@RebeccaLAnders) October 10, 2020

My heart goes out for Ashley Cain and his incredible fighter daughter. May God bless them with proper health and immunity. You will get pass this troubled waters. Just don't give up Ashley. I shall pray for your speedy recovery Take care little angel. Be safe — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 12, 2020

Ashley- on the work front

Ashley was a former football player, who played as a winger for Midland Football League Premier Division side Coventry Sphinx. More so, Cain was also seen in the MTV reality television series, Ex on the Beach and the 33rd season of MTV's The Challenge, which was titled, War of the Worlds. In the show, the contestants compete against one another in various extreme challenges to avoid elimination and win a cash prize. The show is currently hosted by T. J. Lavin.

