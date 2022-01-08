Ashley Graham & Justin Ervin Welcome Twin Baby Boys; Reveal They're 'happy & Healthy'

Ashley Graham has welcomed twin baby boys with husband Justin Ervin, the model revealed via social media. Expressing her excitement, Graham updated her fans about the twins' health and revealed that she'll be taking some time off to 'heal up' and connect with her husband and children. Ervin also shared Ashley's Instagram story and expressed gratitude for their 'supernatural birth'.

The model had notified everyone about conceiving twins in September last year by sharing a snippet of her ultrasound appointment where the couple learnt about the news. Apart from the twins, Ashley and Justin are also parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin welcome twin baby boys

Taking to her Instagram handle, the American Beauty Star actor wrote, "Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG".

Ervin also posted the announcement on his social media handle and added, "I love you, @ashleygraham. Thank you, Jesus, for our supernatural birth!" he wrote. "Thank you all for your prayers and support."

Ashley's Instagram is filled with her baby bump pictures as she awaited the twins' birth. Earlier this month, she shared myriad stills of her resting on a couch, revealing that she has journeyed 40 weeks (full-term) into her pregnancy.

"Made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday", she quipped.

Announcing her pregnancy in July last year, Ashley uploaded a gorgeous still of her cradling her belly in the midst of a picturesque location.

She wrote, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."

Graham and Justin Ervin met at a church in 2009, post which they got engaged in June 2010 and tied the knot in August that year. Graham is famous for her appearance in shows like What Would You Do?, American Beauty Star. She has also starred in music videos like Toothbrush and Girls Like You.

