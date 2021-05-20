Ashley Graham Speaks About Postpartum Hair Loss; Calls It More Traumatic Than Delivering

American television presenter and model, Ashley Graham recently spoke about her postpartum hair loss and shed some light on how she dealt with it. In her latest interview with Parents, the 33-year-old revealed how her hairline "fell out" just four months into giving birth to her first child, i.e. son Issac. Last year in January, Ashley welcomed her bundle with husband Justin Ervin.

After Ashley Graham's pregnancy, she had a "traumatic" postpartum hair-loss

Ashely Graham recently got candid about her post-pregnancy hair loss and expressed how "traumatic" it was witnessing her "whole hairline" fall out. In her interview with the online portal, she revealed her hair was "falling out in clumps" just four months after giving birth to Issac last year. She also explained realising later that it is "actually a thing" but mentioned that losing hair was "more traumatic than even birth".

During Ashley Graham's latest interview, she also shared suffering from skin irritation and a "little bit of rosacea", along with postpartum hair loss. The body positivity activist further debunked the theory about mothers' weights falling off if they breastfeed. Elaborating about the same, she spoke about working on almost 20 pounds still. Ashley also added saying when she says "working on", she kind of looks at it every day and goes, "Hello, new body".

However, the model also highlighted the rewards she gets daily. The proud mom of Issac gushed about being rewarded daily and stated that her son brings her and her husband Justin utmost Joy. Spilling the beans on her son's traits, Ashley revealed he is extremely inquisitive, curious and a "big adventurer". For the unversed, Isaac is the only child Ashley Graham shares with Justin Ervin after marrying him back in 2010.

Meanwhile, ever since Ashley Graham's baby was born, the former American Beauty Star host has been shelling out major mother-son goals on social media with adorable pictures of herself with Issac. Last week, she posted a cutesy candid photograph with the toddler, wherein she could be seen giving her muchkin a peck on his forehead. Sharing the photograph on Instagram, she wrote, "I could sniff and sniff and sniff allllll day long. But he won’t let me!!"

