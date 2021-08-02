Ashley Judd Is Back On Her Feet, Shares Video Of Her Walking Again After Congo Accident

American actor Ashley Judd is back on her feet after shattering her leg in four places while on a hiking trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The accident had happened in February this year. The actor announced on social media on August 1, that she was able to walk again on her own. She had been documenting her rehabilitation process on social media. Judd wrote, "Dear Friends, it is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark,". She also put up a bunch of videos and images that documented her progress.

Ashley Judd's Instagram shows her walking again and a message by her on recovery

Judd went on to write, "Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully," she continued. "I walked uphill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God's fecund earth for hours.". She said that she has a lot of "stamina I have to rebuild, but is looking forward to "the road ahead.".

She wrote, “I have so many people to thank for helping to make my recovery possible. Many I have previously acknowledged, such as Dr Phil Kregor, the trauma orthopedic surgeon. He, in consultation with Dr Susan Mackinnon & Dr Scott Levin, made a very gutsy decision to decompress my deeply damaged peroneal nerve. The video of my foot moving is unheard of. We expected my foot - if ever - to *begin* to move in one year. In four months to the day, she blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!

My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead.”

Ashley Judd's accident history and rescue

Judd’s leg had nerve damage after she tripped over a fallen tree. She was researching the Bonobos, an endangered ape species in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The actress was taken to a hospital after a 55-hour rescue operation. At the hospital, she underwent an eight-hour surgery. The actor thanked everyone who helped her in the journey of recovery.

