Ashley Judd Shares Update On Recovery Post Horrific Leg Injury; Says 'I'm Getting Back Up'

American actor and political activist, Ashley Judd recently shared a few glimpses of her difficult recovery process after badly injuring her leg back in February this year. The 53-year-old suffered a fall in the Democratic Republic of Congo after tripping over a fallen tree as she had visited the rainforest to conduct research about a unique species of ape, Bonobos. Now, on Sunday, Ashley took to her Instagram handle to pen an emotional note about the same and expressed, "It’s okay if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire."

Post Ashley Judd's leg injury, she shares photos & videos of her recovery

Over two months after Ashley Judd's accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Hollywood star has finally shared a health update with her fans on Instagram. On April 25, Ashley shared a streak of photos and a video of her recovery journey over the months and penned a heartfelt note to describe her experience. She wrote: "I am getting back up. I remember when I began sleeping through the night. I remember when I began to have dreams again (both kinds)."

The Missing star continued, "With the kind of injury I (& many others) have, we speak of degrees. In the video, 109 degrees was an outrageous dream, & trying to reach it was agony. I did 60 of those heel slides a day. I sobbed through them. I made it because of the loving exhortation and validation of my many friends. Yesterday, I effortlessly reached the benchmark of 130 degrees." Elaborating further on the same, she added, "I can nearly reach my knee as you see in one picture. My feet can rest almost parallel. The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing. The peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year I concentrate hard at moving my very still foot (and appreciate my sister’s medical-grade massages which remind my brain that I do have a right foot). Come June, I will walk with a brace and a cane."

Check out Ashley Judd's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Ashley Judd has already made post-injury travel plans. In one of the photos posted by her, she posed for the camera with a travel guide about hiking in Patagonia and revealed that she has her next goal set. Explaining the same, the Ruby in Paradise actor wrote:

But look out, Patagonia, because when that nerve heals, you’ll be seeing me. My Partner gave me that book for my recent birthday. I believe. Just as that little endangered bonobo knows that she’ll be seeing me back in the Congolese rain forest soon. “Blessed are those whose strength is in you

Who have set their hearts on a pilgrimage

Passing through the valley of Weeping

They make it a place of springs”

Psalm 84: 5-6

Promo Image Source: Ashley Judd Instagram