Ashley Judd Shares Updates From Her Recovery, Along With Heartfelt Message Of Gratitude

Ashley Judd had previously posted on Instagram about her unfortunate accident that took place quite recently in Congo. The actor had broken her leg after tripping over a fallen tree in the remote parts of the country. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in South Africa and was admitted in the ICU unit. She also revealed that the journey to get her to a hospital took 55 hours. She has now posted another long and heartfelt message to show her gratitude to the doctors and nurses in the South African hospital who helped her move towards recovery.

Ashley Judd thanks the hospital staff of Johannesburg hospital

It had come as a disturbing experience for her fans when they found out about Ashley Judd’s accident as she broke the news on her previous Instagram post. About a week later, she has recently posted an update for her fans, announcing that she is on the way to recovery from her terrible accident. She began by sending her heartfelt gratitude to the hospital staff at the Sunninghill Hospital in Johannesburg, for making “split-second decisions” after she was admitted. She revealed how her leg had no pulse, which put her at the risk of losing the entire leg.

She shared pictures of the staff as they were celebrating after she was in a stable condition. The list of pictures also featured her father, who had flown to Johannesburg to be with Judd as she was put to treatment. He is seen rubbing her feet in the picture, in order to “remind” it that while it could not move, it was still “connected” to her body. She also mentioned the fact that the treatment was done at a time when the new strain of Covid-19 is rising in South Africa.

Ashley Judd also revealed that she was brought to an American hospital and is well on her way to recovery. She shared a picture of her broken bone and shared a short video showing that she is now able to move around. While ending her message, she made sure to talk about the people “without insurance” and sent her prayers for the needy.

