Ashley Judd Thanks Hospital Staff Amid Recovery; Celebs And Fans Pour Love

It has been barely a few weeks since the news of Ashely Judd’s accident in Congo had emerged, which had left her fans concerned. She had previously posted a few pictures from the hospital as she was getting treated by the medical staff. The actor has now posted a few more pictures from hospital, along with a long message of gratitude for her medical staff. The post also features a picture with her sister Wyonna Judd, who has been around her during this tough time. Her post promptly received wishes from many netizens, including actor Julianne Moore and Reese Witherspoon.

Ashley Judd opens up on her recovery

The actor had penned heartfelt messages of gratitude previously, for everyone who had helped her get to hospital and recovery, after she had an unfortunate accident that shattered her leg. Due to her condition, Ashley has not been able to post on social media, but she has shared enough glimpses from her journey towards recovery. She has posted a few more pictures in her latest Instagram post, where she has shared yet another long message of gratitude for the hospital staff and her family members, who have been giving vital contribution to her recovery.

She started by saying that while she has been struggling to come in terms with her accident, she knows that she has been supported by many during this tough time. She called her nights “savage agony”. Ashley then went on to praise and thank her doctor, Dr. Phil Kregor, who had worked for seven hours on her with surgical work bone and nerves. She then went on to thank the hospital staff at Skyline Hospital, where she is currently admitted. She praised everyone right from the janitor to the nurses, and even called her nutritionist her “bright-spot-of-the-day-gal”.

Ashley Judd lastly thanked everyone who has been with her during this recovery. The comment section of the post promptly received several wishes from netizens, which includes other famous actors, Julianne Moore and Reese Witherspoon. Both of them wished her a “speedy recovery” and praised her for being strong during these tough times.

