Ashley Morgan Smithline Accuses Marilyn Manson Of Abuse, Says 'I Survived A Monster'

Ashley Morgan Smithline had accused her ex-beau rocker Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse during their two-year, on-and-off relationship. She recently opened up about the claims during her conversation with People. Talking to the portal, Ashley Morgan said that she believes she has "survived a monster".

Ashley Morgan Smithline admitted to the portal in an exclusive interview that Marilyn Manson lured her in with this endless intelligence. She further added that his intellect allegedly hid a much darker, more violent side. She claimed that Marilyn bit her, whipped her, cut her with a knife and shoved his fist in her mouth during sexual intercourse. She also told People that Manson forced her to do a blood pact and that she was locked into what he called "the bad girls' room," a glass, soundproof room, whenever she "pissed him off".

Multiple women have accused Marilyn Manson of abuse. In Feb 2021, he responded to the same and said that his intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. He also called the accusers' claims as horrible distortions of reality.

As mentioned in People, a spokesperson for Manson said that they strongly deny Smithline's claims of abuse. Marilyn Manson is currently being investigated for domestic violence by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Manson's spokesperson's statement reads "There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, didn't last one week".

Ashley Morgan Smithline and Bianco's attorney Jay Ellwanger also issued a statement to People in support of his client. The statement read "I am proud to represent Ms. Smithline as she comes forward to share her truth about Brian Warner." Jay further added, "We are exploring all options to hold him accountable for his actions and to make sure that this behaviour ends once and for all".

Alongside Ashley, more than 15 women including actor Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco have accused Manson of various levels of sexual, psychological and physical abuse. Last week, Game of Thrones star Bianco filed a sexual assault suit against Manson. Westworld fame Evan Wood went public with her accusations online in a statement to Vanity Fair in February.

IMAGE: ASHLEY MORGAN & MARILYN MANSON'S INSTAGRAM

