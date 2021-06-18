Ashley Park Is In Her Parisian State Of Mind While Shooting For 'Emily In Paris' Season 2

On May 8, 2021, actors Lily Collins and Ashley Park had taken to social media to share that the cast of Emily in Paris has been reunited and are all set to start shooting for season 2 in Saint Tropez. On June 18, Ashley Park took to her social media page to share a video documenting the streets of Paris amid the shooting.

Ashley Park is in her "Parisian" state of mind

Taking to Instagram, Ashley Park shared a small clip documenting her travels and the places she visited in Paris while shooting for Emily in Paris season 2. In the video, we can see Ashley walking by the Eiffel Tower, enjoying the beach views in Saint Tropez, eating croissants and indulging in many Parisian activities. Along with the video, we can hear Ashley reciting a poem in the background that has been written by her.

Netizens say Ashley is living "the dream"

Fans of the actor were quick to react to the video with comments like "Great video!" and "That was beautiful." One user pointed out, "You’re living my dream life" while another said, "This was just beautiful!! Gosh, I want to go to Paris now." The netizens also loved the poem recited by the actor in the video and dropped a ton of heart emojis showing their love. Take a look.

More about Emily in Paris

Netflix had recently revealed that the shooting for Emily in Paris season 2 has commenced in Paris and Saint Tropez. The first season of the show received immense love and popularity when released in October 2020. A month after the show's release, Netflix announced that it was watched by 58 million households in its first 28 days making Emily in Paris Netflix's most popular comedy series for the year 2020.

The show is centred around the life of Emily Cooper played by Lily Collins, a young marketing executive from Chicago who gets a chance to go to Paris on behalf of her company as her boss falls sick at the last moment. The young lady arrives in Paris and goes through a massive culture shock as she cannot speak French and finds it difficult to communicate with the locals and her office staff who prefer to communicate in French. Along with juggling her professional life, she also makes new friends who make her life easier in a foreign town and also finds love.

IMAGE: ASHLEY PARK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.