Ashley Spivey Announces Pregnancy 5 Months After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

The Bachelor's Ashley Spivey is expecting a baby again. Back in 2020, Ashley and her husband had suffered the loss of the baby boy she was expecting, whom they had named CJ. However, it's good news again. On Apr 21, Ashley took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she is just about seven weeks pregnant. Sharing the sonographic pics of the baby on social media, Ashley Spivey wrote, "Plot twist" as part of her caption.

The Bachelor's Ashley Spivey seven weeks pregnant

As seen in Ashley Spivey's Instagram post, she shared the entire story from miscarriage to seven weeks pregnant in the caption. The Bachelor's star said, "As y’all all know, I just went through the IVF process and we had decided to freeze the embryos to give my body a little more time to rest". She further added, "We planned on transferring in May but I should have known, as with many parts of my life - if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans".

Talking about the unexpected pregnancy, Ashley Spivey said,

It is still very early (6 weeks and 6 days) but if you watched my @oovalife chat on Monday - this is my reality and I don’t want to have to stay silent about it because of taboos or a fear of jinxing it. I’m scared and I’m nervous but I’m also overjoyed. I’d be lying if I said that I’m not constantly thinking of CJ but I have to think that he had a little part in this.

Further, Ashley shared that her due date is December 9. Talking about the same, the star said, "The due date is December 9 but my MFMA told me in a previous meeting that she wanted me to deliver at 37 weeks". She further shared, "That means this lil seed baby will arrive sometime between the days that my Dad and CJ died". "It’s like they knew I needed something to get me through November", Ashley Spivey concluded.

Fans' reactions

Fans went gaga over the news and congratulated her in the comment section. Catherine Lowe commented, "yaaaay! I will be praying over that sweet little nugget and you every day!!". Ali Manno added, "In tears reading this! I could not be more happy for you! Congratulations!".

