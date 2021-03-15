Ashley Tisdale On Plantar Fasciitis: 'It Is Horrible And Painful'

Mommy-to-be Ashley Tisdale has some revelations to make. The actor and her husband Christopher French are expecting their first child. Ashley, who is often found posting updates and photos about her pregnancy on her Instagram, revealed the child is a girl. She opened up about her struggle with Plantar Fasciitis. For the uninitiated, pregnant women often go through Plantar Fasciitis because of weight gain.

Ashley Tisdale on suffering from Plantar Fasciitis

Many celebrities, in the past, have opened up about their experiences and ailments during pregnancies. Ashley Tisdale is the latest in line to speak about her ailments during her pregnancy. She took to Instagram to reveal her ordeal with plantar fasciitis. She is elated about her pregnancy but is suffering from an ailment that bars her from walking around.

Recently, she shared in her Instagram story about her experience. According to ANI, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star wrote, “The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts just to walk on my feet. I’ve never felt pain like this and I’m hoping once the baby is here it lets up."

Ashley further added that her baby is around seven pounds. Since she has not carried so much weight around, it is causing her difficulties walking around. She called her ailment 'painful' and 'horrible'. She asked her fans to give her tips in the DM to help her get through this.

What is Plantar Fasciitis?

Plantar Fasciitis is a medical condition that also goes by the name Policeman's heel. According to Healthline, it causes pain in the bottom of the heel. It occurs due to excessive running or walking or pressure on the foot. The symptoms include stabbing pain in the foot. The solutions to aid the ailment are to apply ice to the feet, rest the feet and avoid strenuous and excessive walking or running. During pregnancy, the reason for plantar fasciitis is weight gain which creates more pressure on the heel.

Plantar Fasciitis is often identified early on when the pains begin, and it is often treatable as well. Regular relieving of the stress in the muscle joints, stretching exercises, and wearing proper-fitting shoes help to ease the pain. Immediate medical attention is required if the pain does not go away after a few days of home remedies.