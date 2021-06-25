Ashley Tisdale Opens About Breastfeeding Baby Jupiter; Says It Is 'hard' Without Formula

High School Musical actor Ashley Tisdale and her musician husband Christopher French had welcomed their daughter, Jupiter Iris, together earlier this year. Now, Ashley Tisdale seems to have fully embraced motherhood as she started to share more stories regarding her and the child on social media. On Thursday, the actor opened up about her breastfeeding journey and how she found a ‘solution’ for it.

Ashley Tisdale opens up about breastfeeding

The singer/actress, took to her social media as well as her fitness website, Frenshe to explain her experiences with breastfeeding. Tisdale, through her posts, revealed that she was finding various difficulties from the get-go. She went on to explain that she had to find a formula in order to keep feeding her newborn.

Sharing a picture of her feeding her baby from a bottle on Instagram, she wrote, "You see your friends who are new moms feeding their babies make it look so easy. But no one tells you how hard it really is. I think there's this pressure around the subject of breastfeeding and that those who do it are the best moms, but that's not true. Our journey started on day one in the hospital when Jupiter was having trouble latching."

She went on to reveal that her newborn Jupiter continued to be ‘frustrated’, which made her ‘upset.’ However, the actor then tried feeding her daughter breastmilk by the bottle, which according to her, Jupiter ‘loved.’ "That was the moment I realized that maybe breastfeeding isn't meant for us," she continued. Tisdale wrote about a certain formula, particularly the brand Enspire, as their best option, and said that both she and her newborn baby is happy with the product and no longer face any problem.

Ashley Tisdale's photos were a huge hit among her fans who showered love in the comment section. While many fans pointed out how cute Ashley Tisdale's baby looked, a few thanked The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor for speaking out the ‘truth’. Many mothers who use such formulas also opened up about their experiences. The post garnered over a lakh likes in just 14 hours of its upload.

Ashley Tisdale's popular works

Ashley Tisdale is popular for her work in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Tisdale, who has won a Billboard Music Award in the category of Soundtrack Album of the Year for her contribution to the High School Musical album, started off her music career with the album Headstrong in 2007. The actor’s prominent works include A bug’s life, the High School Musical franchise, Birds of Paradise and Charming.

IMAGE: ASHLEY TISDALE'S INSTAGRAM

