Ashley Tisdale Shares First-ever Photos Of Her Newborn, Blake Lively Calls Her 'perfect'

Ashley Tisdale shared the first-ever photos of her 6-week-old baby girl Jupiter. The 33-year-old actor along with her husband Christopher French welcomed their baby on March 23, 2021. The doting mother took the opportunity to give the first glimpse of her baby on the special occasion of Mother’s Day and penned a heartfelt note for the baby.

Ashley Tisdale shares first-ever photos of baby girl Jupiter

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star shared several sweet snaps of her baby girl from different days. From bright baby blue overalls to a cute white knitted sweater, the little one was seen clad in different attires in the photos. In one of the images, the Jupiter twinned olive green outfits with dad Christopher French and the little one was seen sound asleep in her father's arms. She also added a video in which Tisdale was seen cuddling up with Jupiter before the camera zooms in on the infant's blue eyes.

The High School Musical star also penned an elaborate note gushing about her little one who graced her and Christopher's lives by her presence. She wrote, "This little lady made me a momma! I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be". On the occasion of Mother's day, she talked about motherhood and wrote, "To be a mom You don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past 6 weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter you are everything and more."

Ashley Tisdale's fans and also her fellow celebrities could not get enough of the cute photos and showered their love in the comments. A Walk To Remember star Mandy Moore wrote "Happy First Mother's Day friend!!". Her husband Christopher French also gushed the new mom and wrote "I helped with some ingredients babe but you cooked her up and brought her here! You're amazing Supermom". Blake Lively wrote "She. Is. Perfect." to which Ashley replied "thanks babe".

Ashley Tisdale is married to music composer Christopher French since 2014. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram sharing a heart-melting photo of the newborn's tiny hand. Upon sharing the post, Tisdale revealed the name of the baby and wrote in the caption "Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21".

IMAGE: ASHLEY TISDALE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.