Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Ready To Sell Their Beverly Hills Home For $14 Million: Reports

One of Hollywood's most renowned power couples, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are reported to have shaken things up in Los Angeles luxury real estate market. The couple has decided to put up their Coldwater Canyon home for sale at an asking price of $14 million.

The house was the primary residence for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis within a gated community known as Hidden Valley near Beverly Hills Post Office (BPHO) in LA. As per reports, the house has been put up on sale as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are midway through the construction of their new house right in the Beverly hills.

Also read: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis goofily launch their "Quarantine wine" for COVID-19 charity

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' house on sale

As per reports, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' this house was built back in 1999 and boasts of a number of luxury features. The three-story house spans across 7,351 feet and also features black shutters to maintain utmost privacy. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis brought the property back in 2014 reportedly for $10.5 million. The house was previously owned by the former CEO of Viacom, Tom Freston.

Also read: Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will enter NBA Draft

Image courtesy - Ashton Kutcher Instagram

Also read: Ashton Kutcher has some 'useful' home school tips to keep kids busy

Other major specifications of the house have also been reportedly made public and include a plethora of exquisite features. As per reports, the house comes with five bedrooms and a total of five and a half bathrooms. The main level of the house includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining room and an all-white kitchen which includes a mix of vintage and modern appliances. The main level also includes an adjacent family room which also includes a fireplace.

The upstairs features a total of four family bedrooms, all of them come with bathrooms and closets. The house also comes with a lower level which comes with a number of recreational facilities like a wine room, gym, and a sauna. Whereas the have been reported to outdoor includes a landscape that spans across half-acre including an outdoor kitchen and bar.

Also read: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher open up about being 'goofy' parents

The house put up for sale by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis is located in the Hidden Valley which is reported to be one of the most star-studded areas in LA. As per reports, almost every house in the closely-gated community belongs to Hollywood elites. Nicole Kidman, Cameron Diaz, Keith Urban, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Pery, Adele and Zoe Saldana are some of the celebrities living in the Hidden Valley of LA.

Also read: Iowa governor: Tip from Ashton Kutcher led to testing deal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.