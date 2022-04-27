Ashton Kutcher Appeals To Not Let Ukraine War Become 'background Noise'; 'Don't Look Away'

The ongoing offensive between Russia and Ukraine has entered the 63rd day as the nations' leaders struggle to resolve the conflict. With millions of citizens displaced, the war has caused property damage and claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians including children. While the global leaders continue to find a solution to end the conflict, people with power and resources are sending relief aid to the victims of the war.

Earlier in March, Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced a fundraiser to help the Ukrainian refugees. Recently, the former reiterated his previous statement where he had said that the work is not done yet by appealing to the people to not forget about the ongoing war that is still impacting millions of lives.

Ashton Kutcher appeals to not let Ukraine war become 'background noise'

Taking to his Twitter handle where he enjoys the following of over 17 million users, Kutcher began tweeting, ''The minute we allow the war in Ukraine to become background noise we lose,'' he continued, ''We must have the nerve to continue to stare pain down the barrel and envelop it with love. Our compassion has power,'' Ending on a strong note, the 44-year-old said, ''Don't look away''.

Mila Kunis who has Ukrainian roots and her husband Ashton Kutcher reportedly raised over USD 3 million in aid of Ukrainian refugees since their fundraiser announcement in March. Their efforts were not only lauded by the people by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself who got on a video call with the couple and said, ''Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $ 35 million and are directing them to Flex port and Airbnb to help refugees of Ukraine,"

He concluded with, ''Grateful for their support. I personally thanked them for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world.''

Meanwhile, the couple had also thanked the people who pitched in to raise money to provide relief to the distressed citizens of the war-ravaged country. In the video message shared by the actor, he said, ''There have been over 1 million children — this is just children — that are in refugee status right now. Every bit we can do helps and we appreciate you."

IMAGE: Instagram/aplusk/AP