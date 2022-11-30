Ashton Kutcher Details Battle With Autoimmune Disorder Vasculitis; 'I Was Unable To...'

Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about his struggle with the autoimmune disorder vasculitis, revealing that it hindered his ability to walk and see. Kutcher, who first spoke about going through disease during an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, sat down with his twin brother Michael for a new docu-series that deals with stars talking about their mental and physical health issues.

In the trailer of the Paramount+ series The Checkup With Dr David Agus, Ashton appeared with his twin brother Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy. Discussing his health battle, the Two And A Half Men star said, "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see." He added, "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"

According to Mayo Clinic, "Vasculitis involves inflammation of the blood vessels. The inflammation can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage."

Apart from Ashton, stars like Jane Fonda and Oprah Winfrey were also seen discussing their health battles.

Ashton first went public with his health struggle on an episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls, mentioning that it 'knocked out' his vision and hearing.

The 44-year-old explained, "I had this weird, super-rare form of vasculitis, that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium."

The actor said it took him a year to build up his senses. "You don't really appreciate it until it's gone," he mentioned and added, "Until you go, 'I don't know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again." Kutcher said he felt 'lucky to be alive'.

According to the Vasculitis Foundation, a non-profit organization, there are nearly 20 types of vasculitis, which are based on the size of the blood vessel they affect, from the capillaries to the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

