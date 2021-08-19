Ashton Kutcher Gets Trolled By His Wife Mila Kunis For Fake French Accent: Watch

Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis together launched a new brand of wine to support several charities. Kutcher recently dropped the promotional video of their wine. As the No Strings Attached actor began with a French accent in the promotional video, his wife and actor, Mila Kunis, could not stop laughing. The two went on trolling each other and treated their fans with the hilarious video.

Mila Kunis laughs at Ashton Kutcher for his French accent

Ashton Kutcher recently shared an IGTV video to launch a new brand of wine, Outside Wine, for charity. The actor gave Mila Kunis a task to be behind the camera and shoot his video. After a not so firm start, the video took a hilarious turn when Mila could not stop laughing at her husband. In the video, Ashton Kutcher was seen standing near an outside fireplace. He began talking in a French accent in the video and said, "Bonjour! Comment allez-vous. It is I, Ashton Kutcher, at Chateau Fancy as f**k. We are here today to tell you about the new, amazing Outside Wine. It is a cab OK," and suddenly stopped. he then came back to his original accent and said, "I've always been a huge fan of Paul Newman." As Kutcher continued, Mila burst out laughing at him and said, "What a transition, babe.." When Mila gave Kutcher a go direction, he asked her if she was hazing him offscreen. The actor continued his promotion but was distracted several times.

When Kutcher introduced their Outside Wine, Mila interrupted him to help him explain the concept of their wine. Kutcher in return said, "You're the worst cameraman director ever. For all time. I still love you but, sorry, camerawoman." Later, in the video, Mila once focused on their pet dog entering the frame. When Kutcher realised the presence of the dog, he said, "You're just like tracking the dog in the middle of- I mean is that boring." Mila then helped her That 70's Show co-actor and husband to explain the concept of wine. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launched another wine after the successful collection of $1 million after the launch of their Quarantine Wine. Kutcher ended the video with a hilarious mimicry of GOT while Mila Kunis kept laughing.

IMAGE: AP