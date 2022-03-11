Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis' Fundraiser For Ukraine Aid Reaches $20 Mn In A Week; Watch

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues for the 16th day, it has led to global tension with several pondering over the Ukrainian refugees who had to flee their homeland. As the catastrophic situation increases in the war-torn nation, various celebrities have been showing their concerns while working hard to provide the necessary aid. Among the stars, working is actor Mila Kunis along with her husband Ashton Kutcher who started a fundraiser and has now achieved a milestone.

Having Ukrainian roots, Mila has been working relentlessly by reaching out to the people's needs and providing the needed help. The couple had started a fundraiser on March 6 where they aimed to collect $30 million to help the refugees and now much to the delight of the fans, the two have raised 20 million dollars in a week. The two thanked the contributors for their generous donation in a video on Instagram.

Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis give update on fundraiser

Ashton in the video referred to all the contributors as 'we' as he believed that together they can make a difference. "Our goal is $30 [million] and we're gonna get there," the 44-year-old Kutcher updated in the video. Following him, Kunis takes over in the video and said, "But we do want to say thank you to the 56,000 of you who were able to donate and supported us. Whether it was the $5, $10, $1000, whatever it was, means so much to us because it does bring in a community and a sense of belonging and an ability to help."

The couple updated fans about the relief work which is already under process with the donations they have been receiving from all across. The fundraiser benefits Flexport, which Kutcher said is "delivering humanitarian aid" to non-governmental organizations, and Airbnb, which "is already taking in refugees." Towards the end of the video, Kutcher added that "There have been over 1 million children — this is just children — that are in refugee status right now. Every bit we can do helps and we appreciate you." The fundraiser was started with an aim to raise up to $3 million worth of donations. They assured the funds will go to some known NGOs through which the refugees will be provided with the necessary aid.

IMAGE: Instagram/aplusk/AP