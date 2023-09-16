Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Step Down As Members Of Anti-child Sex Abuse Organisation

Ashton Kutcher has recently stepped down as chairman of the board of the anti-child-sex-abuse organisation named Thorn. He had co-founded the organisation back in 2009 with his then-wife Demi Moore. Even his wife Mila Kunis has also resigned from the organisation's board. She served as an observer of the organisation. The decision came in the wake of outrage over their letters in support of Danny Masterson, who was accused of raping two women.

2 things you need to know

Ashton Kutcher recently made headlines after he issued a letter in support of rape accused Danny Masterson.

In his recent resignation letter, Ashton expressed remorse for his actions and advocated for their rights.

Ashton Kutcher resigns from Thorn amid backlash

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and several others wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson during the sentencing phase of his trial. However, after facing backlash, Kutcher decided to resign from Thorn's board and his letter dated September 14th was shared exclusively by TIME. He wrote, "Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences."

"After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," Ashton added. "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve," he continued.

"The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did," Ashton Kutcher wrote to the Thorn board. "And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn’s work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause," he concluded.

(Ashton Kutcher steps down from Thorn's board amid severe backlash | Image: AP)

The reason behind the controversy

Star couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were apologetic for writing a letter of support for Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women. His former 'That '70s Show' co-stars took to social media to issue an apology for writing a letter of support. "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Ashton said in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

(With inputs from IANS)