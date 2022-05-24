Ashton Kutcher Quips Over Wife Mila Kunis Making It To Time's 100 Most Influential List

Ashton Kutcher has hilariously reacted to his wife Mila Kunis's latest achievement as she made it to Time magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People. Apart from Kunis, the list also included Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ariana Drbose, Pete Davidson, and more. The list includes artists, entrepreneurs, sportspeople, activists, and authors who have in one way or another made an impact in the world.

Ashton Kutcher hilariously lauds Mila Kunis's achievement

Now, on Monday, Ashton Kutcher took to his official Twitter handle and shared a link to his wife's profile writing, "Dear Time magazine, I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?"

I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you? https://t.co/cfJBANkNV9 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) May 23, 2022

Zoe Saldana says Mila Kunis gives 100 % to every role in her life

In an essay penned for Time Magazine, Saldana stated that her friend Mila Kunis is very generous with information that she learns; "she just spreads it around.” The actor articulated, "There’s this old-soul quality you receive from Mila Kunis the moment you meet her. She gives 100% to each and every one of her roles: as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a friend, as a producer, and as an actor. She goes all in, and she cares a great deal."

The Avatar star went on to say how she has seen Kunis transform when she’s approaching a character—whilst still being the mom who drops off the kids, adding, "She’s such a curious individual, hungry for conversations that are important, that are thought-­provoking." Terming Kunis as a leader, she further added, "Whether she is running a chat group of fellow mothers, organizing an event, or fundraising for causes she cares about."

"Seeing her fundraise for Ukraine and raise tens of millions: it’s what we have come to expect the Kutcher-Kunis clan to do, to always rise to the occasion. What needs to be done? They will take it upon themselves, they will initiate anything and everything in their power to be of service", said Saldana.

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis' Efforts For Ukrainians

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which entered Day 90 on May 24, Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised over USD 30 million in aid of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-ravaged country following Vladimir Putin's invasion. Acknowledging their contribution, Ukrainian President Volodymyr held a video call with the celebrity couple and extended his gratitude for their efforts.

It is pertinent to note that actor Mila Kunis herself hails from Ukraine, and while introducing her fundraiser, she explained that the ongoing crisis is imperative to her as her roots go back to the region.